Historian who proved the Spanish landed in Labrador 400 years ago dies at 93

The historian who changed the narrative of Labrador's past has died, leaving colleagues remembering her impact on academia in the province.

Selma Barkham's discovery of Spanish activity in Red Bay centuries ago put the small community on the map and led to its designation as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2013.

Barkham died at the age of 93 on Saturday.

"Somebody of that magnitude is very difficult to describe," said Latonia Hartery, president of the Amina Anthropological Resources Association, a heritage non-profit organization.

Hartery described Barkham as a fearless and determined mentor who paved the way for female scholars and whose relentless research — which, in the pre-internet era, carried her to forgotten corners of libraries far and wide — altered how Labrador sees itself.

"She physically has to go to every single one of these archives to look at these documents," Hartery said.

"She changed how we saw the history of Newfoundland and Labrador. I think in a big way, because she really put a very big part of the puzzle in place."

Integral to that puzzle were red tiles lying undiscovered in plain sight on a beach in Red Bay — the first physical evidence of Basque presence in the region as early as 1530. Those tiles, eroded by centuries on the seashore, came from Spanish roofs an ocean away.

The Basques were the world's first commercial whalers, drawn to the Strait of Belle Isle during summer months for its bounty. Barkham unearthed records describing the Basques' work in Labrador, and her work set in motion a Memorial University-led expedition that dug up further physical evidence of roughly-built Basque settlements in the region.

Teaching tenacity

Her impact wasn't only academic. For Hartery, who worked with her as a young researcher in northern Labrador, it was also personal. Barkham was always there to answer a question; otherwise, she was doggedly pursuing answers to her own.

"She didn't give up. And that's something that she passed on to us as young women scholars, too," Hartery said.

"If you ever worked in her orbit, you would never, ever think that something couldn't be done, because she always made her own way."

Watch CBC's 1985 documentary on Barkham's work:

Selma Barkham, a determined self-taught researcher, makes a remarkable discovery about Canada's history by studying dusty books in Spain. 13:54

Barkham's husband died young, leaving her widowed with four children at an early age. It made her accomplishments all the more impressive, Hartery said.

"There certainly would've been challenges, as well, to be a woman's voice in a man's world at that time," she said.

"If the door wasn't open, she would very cleverly find a way to open it."

Barkham roamed far and wide to find records of Basque activity in Labrador. She's pictured here in a 1985 CBC documentary on her discovery. (CBC)

Cartwright - L'Anse au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster said Barkham is fondly known among her constituents.

"Selma is so well respected by the people of Red Bay. They describe her as a spunky lady that didn't give up," Dempster said Tuesday.

"They really believe that without Selma they would not have been put on the map."

Barkham acquired recognition worldwide. King Filipe of Spain awarded her the International Prize of the Spanish Geographical Society in 2018.

She also holds the Order of Canada and the Canadian Geographical Society's gold medal.

