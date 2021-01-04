Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Man killed in weekend Fogo Island crash was 22-year-old from Seldom: police

The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance and died during transport.

Driver was not wearing seatbelt, RCMP says

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Seldom, N.L., man Sunday. (CBC)

The man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fogo Island was a 22-year-old from Seldom, N.L., according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police got the report of a collision around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, arriving on the scene to a severely damaged car on the road. Officers located the man in a nearby ditch after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, in a press release Monday.

The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance and died during transport.

Police are investigating the crash with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now