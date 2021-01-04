Man killed in weekend Fogo Island crash was 22-year-old from Seldom: police

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Seldom, N.L., man Sunday. (CBC)

The man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fogo Island was a 22-year-old from Seldom, N.L., according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police got the report of a collision around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, arriving on the scene to a severely damaged car on the road. Officers located the man in a nearby ditch after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, in a press release Monday.

The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance and died during transport.

Police are investigating the crash with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.