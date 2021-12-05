Seeing the snow through other eyes in this week's audience gallery

Bud, a nine-month-old wirehaired griffon, enjoys the snow in Labrador City. (Dominque Andrews)

Our province is rich with beautiful scenes and landscapes, but this week's gallery also features many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who watch and enjoy those scenes as they happen.

If you watch something happen in the province and capture it in a picture, you can share it with everyone right here. Find out how to submit below.

The sea strikes shore and crashes skyward as if performing for two hikers on the Sugarloaf Path section of the East Coast Trail. (Julie Mullowney)

An early morning in early December on the way to Port Rexton. (Tracey Keough)

Whether this snowy owl captured in St. Pierre is laughing, yawning or just opening up with an endless futile scream in the face of an indifferent world's heedless chaos, we can relate. (Pascal Carrere)

The lights of the land are outdone by the Northern Lights above Makkovik. (Holly Andersen)

George Street in St. John's is all lit up for the holiday season. (Mike Wheeler)

This little guy gives us the ptarmigan hello on the Trans-Labrador Highway between Labrador City and Churchill Falls. (Angus Anstey)

Rufus the husky enjoys a snowy morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Paul West)

The sun touches sea and shore over Motion Bay near Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove. (David Connolly)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Insta would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.