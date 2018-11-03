Seeing 1950s Twillingate through the old photos of a Harvard medical student
Pictures, slides and other papers highlight Dr. Clement Hiebert's summer in outport N.L.
A new collection at the Twillingate Public Library gives a glimpse into life in rural Newfoundland from a unique lens.
Images of salt fish stacked neatly to dry, doctors performing an operation and staff sharing adventures with locals are a treat to see, says Norma Hamlyn, the chair of the Twillingate Public Library Board.
"It was like going back in time — seeing some things that you had forgotten had been there in that spot," said Hamlyn, who grew up in Twillingate.
"Look at all the fish stages that were around the harbour at that time. Look at all the saltbox houses that were there. Look at how the road is widened."
Worked for years to get files
The library acquired the files earlier this year, but Hamlyn had worked for years to get them.
In the early 2000s, a copy of Dr. Hiebert's memoir, Seldom Come By — A Surgeon's Stories, showed up at the Twillingate library.
A gift from his family, the told tales of his summer as a young doctor in the town, including his first home delivery — twins.
Hamlyn wrote the family, thanking them for the gift. She received a note back telling her of the photos and other memorabilia they would send.
That was in 2007.
The files never did show up. After cleaning up her own home recently, Hamlyn wrote Dr. Hiebert's wife May, to ask if she still had it all.
"Within a week, the package arrived."
Working to identify people in photo
"There are very few people [around] that would have worked at the hospital in 1950 and would know these people that still have good eye sight, good memory, and you'd have to be able to recognize," Hamlyn said.
"Some of these people in the pictures have moved on for years."
But she's inviting anyone else who may been able to help to come visit the library, even if it's just to have a look at the images — for example, the one of the hospital cow, standing on top of the hospital root cellar.
"It's fascinating to look back at 1950 and how the experiences impacted these young doctors who came here."
"I think that Dr. Clement Hiebert, he treated people not tissue. And I think when you look at these pictures you can realize the affinity he had for people," Hamlyn said.
"He took pictures of ordinary people around town. And he said that it had a lifelong impact. It was a magical time for him."