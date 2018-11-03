Seeing 1950s Twillingate through the old photos of a Harvard medical student

A new collection at the Twillingate Public Library gives a glimpse into life in rural Newfoundland from a unique lens.





A snap of outport past. We take a look at Twillingate from the 1950's from the lens of a rural doctor. 6:15 The assemblage contains pictures, slides and other papers from the files of Dr. Clement Hiebert, who spend the summer of 1950 in the outport community as a Harvard medical student.

Images of salt fish stacked neatly to dry, doctors performing an operation and staff sharing adventures with locals are a treat to see, says Norma Hamlyn, the chair of the Twillingate Public Library Board.

"It was like going back in time — seeing some things that you had forgotten had been there in that spot," said Hamlyn, who grew up in Twillingate.

Dr. Clement Hiebert stands with follow colleagues at the Twillingate Hospital. He worked for a summer in 1950 in the Notre Dame area as a Harvard medical student. (Courtesy Dr. Clement Hiebert and Twillingate Public Library )

"Look at all the fish stages that were around the harbour at that time. Look at all the saltbox houses that were there. Look at how the road is widened."

Worked for years to get files

The library acquired the files earlier this year, but Hamlyn had worked for years to get them.

Dr. Clement Hiebert took many photos during his summer in Twillingate. Library chair Norma Hamlyn says looking at the pictures was like going back in time. (Courtesy Dr. Clement Hiebert and Twillingate Public Library)

In the early 2000s, a copy of Dr. Hiebert's memoir, Seldom Come By — A Surgeon's Stories, showed up at the Twillingate library.

A gift from his family, the told tales of his summer as a young doctor in the town, including his first home delivery — twins.

Edgar Dove and his son Hardy lay out salt fish to dry in 1950. This is one of the photos Dr. Clement Hiebert took during his summer in Twillingate. (Courtesy Dr. Clement Hiebert and Twillingate Public Library )

Hamlyn wrote the family, thanking them for the gift. She received a note back telling her of the photos and other memorabilia they would send.

That was in 2007.

The files never did show up. After cleaning up her own home recently, Hamlyn wrote Dr. Hiebert's wife May, to ask if she still had it all.

"Within a week, the package arrived."

Working to identify people in photo





Dr. Hiebert took photos in and outside the hospital, including this photo during an operation. He writes it was in Twillingate where he knew he wanted to be a surgeon. (Courtesy Dr. Clement Hiebert and Twillingate Public Library) With the help of a couple of people in town, some of the people in the photos have been identified, but Hamlyn said it's been a challenge to know everyone.

"There are very few people [around] that would have worked at the hospital in 1950 and would know these people that still have good eye sight, good memory, and you'd have to be able to recognize," Hamlyn said.

"Some of these people in the pictures have moved on for years."

But she's inviting anyone else who may been able to help to come visit the library, even if it's just to have a look at the images — for example, the one of the hospital cow, standing on top of the hospital root cellar.

The Twillingate Hospital cow stands on top of the root cellar. The cow provided fresh milk to patients and staff, as it would be too expensive to buy in 1950. (Courtesy Dr. Clement Hiebert and Twillingate Public Library )

"It's fascinating to look back at 1950 and how the experiences impacted these young doctors who came here."

And she adds, the stories tell a little about the man who took the photos too.





"I think that Dr. Clement Hiebert, he treated people not tissue. And I think when you look at these pictures you can realize the affinity he had for people," Hamlyn said.

"He took pictures of ordinary people around town. And he said that it had a lifelong impact. It was a magical time for him."

