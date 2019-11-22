Secret Santa delivering Christmas cheer to seniors in St. John's
Warm socks and toiletries some of the simple requests from people in one care home
When Michelle Sparkes called Agnes Pratt Care Home in St. John's to find out how many seniors might not have family to buy them a gift this Christmas, she was blown away by the answer.
"I thought that, 'She's going to come back with one or two.' And she told me they had 33 residents with little to no family support."
Sparkes was inspired to make that call after seeing a news story about a program to provide Christmas gifts for seniors in Halifax.
It would break your heart.… They just want the simplest things.- Michelle Sparkes
She was so touched by the image of an elderly man hugging a small present that she decided right then and there to do something similar in St. John's.
"She asked me how many I want to take on. And I said I want all of them.… I want all 33."
Sparkes asked staff at the home to find out what each person would like for Christmas.
The list includes small items that many would take for granted, like deodorant and socks. Many asked for a pair of cosy pyjamas. A woman in her 60s wanted a picture book about birds. A man in his 70s requested a western DVD.
"It would break your heart.… They just want the simplest things."
Sparkes also asked her own family and friends for some backup, and now has more than 60 people onboard who want to be a secret Santa to a senior. Her employer, Pangeo Subsea, is providing space in its building for gift storage.
Gaining momentum
What started out as a plan to help residents in one home is quickly growing.
Sparkes has added 35 more seniors to her list from another home, and is waiting to hear back from two more.
While she's concentrating on the St. John's area for now, Sparkes hopes the idea will spread to other parts of the province.
"I will do anything and everything in my power to have every senior in in every senior's home this Christmas feel a little love."
She said anyone who wants advice on how to start a secret Santa project in their area can contact her at secretsantatoasenior@yahoo.com.
With files from CBC Newfoundland Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.