Secret Santa delivering Christmas cheer to seniors in St. John's

When Michelle Sparkes called Agnes Pratt Care Home in St. John's to find out how many seniors might not have family to buy them a gift this Christmas, she was blown away by the answer.

"I thought that, 'She's going to come back with one or two.' And she told me they had 33 residents with little to no family support."

Sparkes was inspired to make that call after seeing a news story about a program to provide Christmas gifts for seniors in Halifax.

It would break your heart.… They just want the simplest things. - Michelle Sparkes

She was so touched by the image of an elderly man hugging a small present that she decided right then and there to do something similar in St. John's.

"She asked me how many I want to take on. And I said I want all of them.… I want all 33."

Sparkes, centre, poses with some more of her secret Santas. (Submitted by Michelle Sparkes)

Sparkes asked staff at the home to find out what each person would like for Christmas.

The list includes small items that many would take for granted, like deodorant and socks. Many asked for a pair of cosy pyjamas. A woman in her 60s wanted a picture book about birds. A man in his 70s requested a western DVD.

"It would break your heart.… They just want the simplest things."

Sparkes also asked her own family and friends for some backup, and now has more than 60 people onboard who want to be a secret Santa to a senior. Her employer, Pangeo Subsea, is providing space in its building for gift storage.

Gaining momentum

What started out as a plan to help residents in one home is quickly growing.

Sparkes has added 35 more seniors to her list from another home, and is waiting to hear back from two more.

These are some of the Christmas gifts for seniors Sparkes has collected so far. (Submitted by Michelle Sparkes)

While she's concentrating on the St. John's area for now, Sparkes hopes the idea will spread to other parts of the province.

"I will do anything and everything in my power to have every senior in in every senior's home this Christmas feel a little love."

She said anyone who wants advice on how to start a secret Santa project in their area can contact her at secretsantatoasenior@yahoo.com.

