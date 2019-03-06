Fighting for the right to run free, St. John's supports Secret Marathon

On the snow-covered trails in Bowring Park, close to 50 people ran in the dark, some by themselves, to support women around the world who aren't as lucky.

The event, the Secret Marathon 3K, stretches from coast to coast, starting in St. John's and ending in Victoria, B.C. for the first time ever.

"The Secret Marathon 3K is to support safe running everywhere for everyone," co-organizer Virginia Hobbs said.

Claudette Warren and Virginia Hobbs, who met running, organized the St. John's event. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The race is a kind of tribute to one held in Afghanistan in 2015, when the country was holding its first marathon. Organizers there were forced to keep it a secret to protect women from attacks or persecution.

Well-known Canadian marathon runner Martin Parnell set out to run the race, documenting the journey and the people he met along the way. That trip laid the groundwork for the marathon's Canadian counterpart.

"We absolutely believe that everyone should be free to run whenever, wherever," co-organizer Claudette Warren said.

"They shouldn't have to plan ahead to make sure that [they're] safe."

Laurie Twells, second from the left, poses for a picture at the start with her running mates. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

2019 is the first time that St. John's runners took part, with other races simultaneously held in Halifax, Fredericton, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

Women like Laurie Twells, an avid runner, joined the race Wednesday night.

Twells has a group she usually hits the pavement with. A group that feels safe on the streets in and around St. John's.

"When you read a story like the Secret Marathon about women in other countries like Afghanistan where they actually have to run in secret, it's just shocking to us," Twells said.

"We wanted to come out and show our support."

Organizers used Bowring Park for its event, which saw women, men, and children finish the race regardless of ability: by running, walking or dancing in the snow.

The poster for the event shows a picture from the Afghanistan Marathon (Secret Marathon)

Keeley Cox, a runner who spends more time on the treadmill than the trails in the winter, was the first person to cross the finish.

"I am very fortunate that I can get out and run whenever I can and feel safe doing it. I heard about everyone in Afghanistan and it's not the same, they don't have that safe feeling running," said Cox.

Unlike most races put off by the Running Room, there were no medals at the finish line. The registration fee goes towards helping to finish the Secret Marathon documentary and to further the work of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

"I am a big supporter of just being able to run free," said Mark Didham, the second person to cross the finish line.

"Having that right is amazing."