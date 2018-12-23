Pouring pints in Port au Port

With plans for up to ten beers on tap, currently Secret Cove offers four options including a stout, a brown ale, a blond and a double IPA. (Secret Cove Brewery)

It's not hard to understand how it remained a secret.

Some 800 kilometres from St. John's — 90 from Corner Brook — Port au Port's Secret Cove Brewery is the newest craft beer house in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The idea to bring craft beer to the southwest coast took years to develop. Co-owner and operator Jason Hynes says the team laid the groundwork in Nova Scotia, but the goal was always to launch in this province.

Jason Hynes and Sheila Dwyer, co-owners of Secret Cove Brewery, began practising beer making at home. The couple spent years perfecting recipes. (Secret Cove Brewery)

"We witnessed the boom over there and we wanted to take some ideas back here to Port au Port," said Hynes.

"I'm from Port au Port originally. We love the area and thought it would be a great opportunity to put a craft brewery together here."

Hynes and his wife, Sheila Dwyer, began studying the science behind craft brewing at home. They admit it took several years to perfect their recipes.

"We went from something that could get people interested in craft beer right up to the double IPA tailored for the experienced craft beer drinker."

A family affair

Hynes and Dwyer purchased the 6000-square-foot building that would become Secret Cove on Main Street — just down the street from his childhood home in Port au Port.

The couple enlisted extended family to help renovate. With a tight budget, it meant being creative in the construction.

Jason Hynes, left, and his Dad Gus sample the first pint of beer produced by Secret Cove Brewery. It was a drink years in the making. (Sheila Dwyer)

"We repurposed a lot of things and did a lot of collecting and salvaging things from the area and used a lot of the material in the building we had," Hynes said.

"We always get a little chuckle from people when they go in the men's washroom and see the keg urinals. It's been pretty funny."

The owners built much of the brewery with their own hands but admit they needed some expert help on some aspects, like the tank room. (Secret Cove Brewery)

The couple say their beer is inspired by the land and sea and they hope that it will entice travellers to visit Port au Port. They chose a small- scale launch of four brews: a double IPA, a brown ale, a stout, and a blond ale. They plan to expand o ten selections soon.

"We worked really hard studying and brewing over the years. We did a broad range spectrum," he said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador