2nd suspect charged in Goulds shooting
22-year-old man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 22-year-old man in Paradise Monday night following a shooting and assault in the Goulds area of St. John's the night before.
Thomas Barnes is scheduled to appear in provincial court on charges that include aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court information.
A man in his 20s was seriously injured and taken to hospital after an attack near Pipeline Road and the Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive.
Residents told CBC News they could see police officers with weapons drawn searching the area on Sunday night for about two hours.
At the time, the RNC cautioned people to stay in their homes during the search.
Brandon Chafe, 20, was arrested Sunday and faces a string of firearms offences, along with a charge of aggravated assault.
