2nd suspect charged in Goulds shooting

The RNC says a second suspect was arrested in Paradise Monday night. Thomas Barnes faces charges that include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court information. 

22-year-old man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting

Nick Ward · CBC News ·
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle parked near a home in the Goulds area of St. John's Sunday evening.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary combed the Goulds area of St. John's Sunday evening after a man was shot. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 22-year-old man in Paradise Monday night following a shooting and assault in the Goulds area of St. John's the night before.

Thomas Barnes is scheduled to appear in provincial court on charges that include aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court information. 

A man in his 20s was seriously injured and taken to hospital after an attack near Pipeline Road and the Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. 

Residents told CBC News they could see police officers with weapons drawn searching the area on Sunday night for about two hours. 

At the time, the RNC cautioned people to stay in their homes during the search. 

Brandon Chafe, 20, was arrested Sunday and faces a string of firearms offences, along with a charge of aggravated assault.

Neighbours describe drama as police chase shooting suspect

9 hours ago
Duration 2:52
Terry Roberts speaks to residents of the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's about an RNC investigation that led to the arrest of Brandon Chafe

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nick Ward

Reporter

Nick Ward is a journalist with the CBC bureau in St. John's. Email: nick.ward@cbc.ca.

