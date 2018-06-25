2nd robbery in 2 months at Grand Falls-Windsor jewelry store

Alteen's Jewellers in Grand Falls-Windsor has been robbed for the second time in two months, say police.

Officers responded to reports of a break-in at the store on Sunday at about 4:30 a.m, the town's RCMP detachment stated in a press release.

Police said three suspects broke the front door, entered the store and left with Sarah's Hope jewelry, a line which supports micro-business spending loans, and QRay ionized bracelets.

The same store was also broken into on May 18, when one man took watches and jewelry, according to another RCMP release sent in May.

RCMP have released photos showing two of the three suspects from Sunday's incident. One is wearing a black jacket with a large white circular design on the back, and the other is wearing a black jacket, sand-coloured pants and a grey hat.

Police dogs were on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.