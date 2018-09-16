Crews battling another fire in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Fire crews are battling flames in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the second time this weekend.

A fire began early Sunday morning at the Cozy Corner restaurant, just up the street from the Northmart grocery store, which was extensively damaged in an early morning blaze Saturday, said the town's fire department chief Brad Butler.

Three fire trucks are on scene and Butler said the building is "fully engulfed, through the roof on both sections."

"We're just trying to contain the fire before it spreads anywhere else."

Crews from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire department are battling their second fire in the town this weekend. (Submitted )

Butler said there were no injuries and that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews were still on scene at 1 p.m. Sunday, dousing the restaurant's remains with water.

"The walls have either caved in or caved out," he said. "It's still smouldering, coming up from the basement."

He said this weekend's fires are a huge blow for the community.

With files from Sarah Smellie

