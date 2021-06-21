Changes to 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments leave N.L. public scrambling to rebook

Frustration and confusion reigned as Monday people attempted to rebook appointments for their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

A move to push first and second COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Newfoundland and Labrador closer together has left the public scrambling, and frustrated, over lack of availability and planning in the Eastern Health region.

Last week, thousands of second dose appointments were cancelled by the health authority as it prepared to allow those seeking a second shot to book an earlier date.

During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said starting Monday, everyone who had a second-dose appointment scheduled on or after Aug. 6 will need to rebook an appointment for an earlier date. However, the vaccine appointment booking website updated only a day later, leaving people scrambling to rebook their second shot.

"During Wednesday's briefing we were told that second doses could be made next Monday. Now I see they changed that. I am not impressed as I had an appointment for Aug 19 that was cancelled and now I can't even rebook as no spaces are open. Now more than 16 weeks for me. Not happy," tweeted Todd Boland.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says not to delay receiving your second dose just to get the same vaccine you received for your first dose. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

As Monday rolled around, other people noted on social media that there were no appointments left in the St. John's area for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and expressed frustration with errors on the online booking website. All four general appointment locations in the capital are fully booked as of Monday.

But more Moderna availabilities were popping up Monday, and according to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization it's safe to mix with a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech. The organization also recommends anyone who received a first dose of Astrazeneca-Oxford should seek Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second dose.

"The most important thing is to get your second dose as soon as possible. So don't delay receiving your second dose just to get the same vaccine you received for your first dose," Fitzgerald said Wednesday.

Public health added new vaccination clinics for the metro area for Moderna appointments starting July 5 in Mount Pearl at the Glacier Arena.

Central Health will be adding more vaccination clinics in Gander, Grand-Falls Windsor and Lewisporte in the coming weeks. Booking began Monday for the Gander clinic, which will open Thursday at the Steele Community Centre.

"These clinics are for individuals that had their first dose at least eight weeks ago and have not yet secured a second dose appointment," the health authority said in a media release, adding people will know when clinics are full when there are no longer any available appointment slots on the booking website.

"People should continue to check Central Health's website as we are continuing to add clinics weekly."

CBC News has requested an interview with Eastern Health and the Department of Health to answer questions about additional bookings in St. John's and vaccination availability for children.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for people between 12 and 17 years old.

An Eastern Health spokesperson said more than 25,000 Moderna vaccine appointments were added to the booking website Monday. Additional second-dose appointments at all locations across the region are being added as shipments arrive and doses become available, the spokesperson added.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Eastern Health tweeted that second-dose appointments at other clinics will be added as doses become available. The health authority said it's encouraging people to continue to check the booking website, but did not directly address the lack of Pfizer appointment slots.

There were no updates for COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend or on Monday, a provincial government holiday.

