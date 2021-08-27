Nain man's murder charge upgraded to 1st degree

A 26-year-old Nain man’s second degree murder charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, said police Friday. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

A 26-year-old Nain man's second-degree murder charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, police said in a statement Friday.

Manasse Bennett was first charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man in July. Police say the charge was upgraded after further investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in Corner Brook.

Charges were first laid when police responded to an assault at a home in Nain. The 50-year-old man was taken to the local clinic for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

In addition to first degree murder, Bennett was charged with two additional counts of assault causing bodily harm against two other Nain residents.

Bennett's next court appearance is set for Sept. 1.