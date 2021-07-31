26-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nain
Charges were laid after Nain RCMP responded to an assault at a home in the community Friday.
Police say 50-year-old man died shortly after arriving at local clinic
A 26-year-old Nain man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man in the community.
Charges were laid after Nain RCMP responded to an assault at a home in the community Friday. Police said the 50-year-old was taken to the local clinic for treatment, but died of his injuries shortly after arriving.
The accused made a court appearance Saturday morning, with a second appearance scheduled for Monday.
An investigation involving the RCMP's major crimes unit and Nain detachment is underway. Other parties, including the office of the chief medical examiner and RCMP forensics, are also involved, according to police.