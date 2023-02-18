Man charged with 2nd-degree murder following Mayor Avenue incident

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers respond to a homicide on Mayor Avenue in St. John's on Feb. 7. Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's major crimes unit has charged a man with murder in relation to an incident last week on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.

Robert Belbin, 21, of St. John's will appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order.

The incident happened Feb. 7 near Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John's. Seamus Secord, 22, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.





Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a string of shootings and a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Police say the suspect was located Friday in the city's west end and was arrested without incident.

