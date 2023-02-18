Man charged with 2nd-degree murder following Mayor Avenue incident
The RNC say they have arrested and charged Robert Belbin, 21, in relation to last week's homicide on Mayor Avenue. Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's major crimes unit has charged a man with murder in relation to an incident last week on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.
Robert Belbin, 21, of St. John's will appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order.
The incident happened Feb. 7 near Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John's. Seamus Secord, 22, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a string of shootings and a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
Police say the suspect was located Friday in the city's west end and was arrested without incident.