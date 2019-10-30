2nd serious crash in 4 days closes Veterans Memorial Highway

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded Tuesday to another serious crash on the Veterans Memorial Highway.

Bay Roberts RCMP, the Bay de Grave Fire Department, and local ambulances were called around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to a three-vehicle collision near Roaches Line on the highway.

The collision involved a cube van, a pickup truck, and a small sedan. All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Police are now looking for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Tuesday's accident marks the second serious crash in four days on that stretch of road in Conception Bay North. In both cases the crashes resulted in injuries and the highway being closed.

A witness told CBC News that Saturday's crash happened when a small, black car attempted to pass several vehicles. (Submitted)

No one has died as a result of the collisions.

A 29-year-old man from Fortune is facing charges over Saturday's crash. Police say he improperly passed another vehicle, causing the collision.

No charges have been laid yet in relation to this most recent collision.

