One-third of people killed in vehicle crashes in 5-year period weren't wearing seatbelts: RCMP

With the summer months boosting traffic, the RCMP are warning people about the danger of driving without being buckled up.

In the last five years, according to statistics from the police released Wednesday, about 35 per cent of people killed in crashes weren't wearing seatbelts. In all, 182 people were killed in 154 accidents on provincial roads from 2013 through to mid-July, and police say buckling up would have prevented some of the fatalities.

"Seat belt use is absolutely the best way to protect yourself in the event of a vehicle crash — if you are not belted in, your body might go through a windshield or slam against other passengers," said Sgt. Oliver Whiffen, a forensic collision reconstructionist with the RCMP's traffic services division, in a press release from the RCMP.

"It should be an automatic response for every driver and passenger in this province to buckle up when entering a vehicle. Unfortunately, this is not the reality and, as a result, people are dying in car crashes that they could possibly have survived."

The statistics from the police do not include fatalities in crashes caused by medical reasons, such as a heart attack.

