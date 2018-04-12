Police going public when seatbelts could have saved lives in fatal accidents

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are testing a new strategy to encourage seatbelt use after years of frustration with drivers and passengers risking life and limb by not buckling up.

In recent months, press releases about fatal road accidents from the province's RCMP divisions and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have included an unusual detail: a reminder for all passengers to strap themselves in, no matter how short the trip.

That's because the majority of fatalities happen to people who don't, the RCMP warned, with nearly two-thirds of road deaths occurring when victims weren't wearing seatbelts.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said sharing these statistics could transform that lethal mentality.

"Why would we hide that information? If we can definitively say a piece of safety equipment such as a seatbelt, a helmet, a life-jacket … is not worn in an incident, we should be basically communicating that with the public," she told CBC News.

"They should know that. People are of the opinion sometimes that this sort of thing can't happen to them — until it does. So it's an effort on our part to provide further education."

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the force is ramping up its warnings to drivers who deem seatbelts unnecessary. (CBC)

Garland stressed that the move isn't meant to cause more pain for families of victims. The intent, she explained, is to change an enduring mentality among a certain subset of drivers.

"It's frustrating, it's sad. You feel like you're not reaching people.… This should be muscle memory. It should just be part of starting the car," she said.

"It's certainly not intended in any way to disrespect or, you know, throw salt in the wounds of grieving family members."

2 years of data

RCMP Sgt. Oliver Whiffen, who manages the forensic unit that reconstructs fatal accidents, pointed out the startling number of deaths caused by forgoing the simple action.

"We're finding a disturbing number of drivers are not wearing seatbelts while driving, and they're getting ejected," Whiffen said.

RCMP Sgt. Oliver Whiffen sifted through fatality data in 2017 and 2018, and says he was startled by what he found. (CBC)

Of the 18 people who had access to a seatbelt who died in collisions in 2018, 11 were unbelted, Whiffen said.

The year before, of 24 deaths, 15 weren't strapped in.

"That's in crashes where seatbelts were available. We're not counting motorcycles, we're not counting ATVs," he said.

Likely death or injury

The belt is engineered to "[keep] you focused in your seat while your airbags deploy. Your vehicle's designed to absorb the energy of the crash — everything works in conjunction with each other," Whiffen said.

"If one of these pieces aren't there, your chances of survival are not as great.

Garland, too, recounts what happens to those who aren't secured.

"If you're not wearing a seatbelt and you're in a crash, you're not going to stay in the seat that you're seated in," she warned.

"You're going to exit the vehicle, most likely through the windshield or side window … or [collide] with someone, something, inside the vehicle."

And even if the victim avoids death, she says, it's likely they'll remain "in a vegetative state, never to communicate with anyone ever again, on life support for the rest of their days," she said.

"I've seen it where body parts get mangled.… If someone does in fact survive it, the prognosis is not good."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador