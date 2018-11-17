Bad weather still preventing SeaRose spill containment, Husky says

A leak from an oil vessel flowline 350 kilometresfrom St. John's caused 250,000 litres of crude to spill into the sea Friday, and the extraction company responsible says it still can't contain the leak due to poor weather conditions.

Two oil sheens have been spotted on the ocean surface in the White Rose field. Waves are still too high to investigate what caused the spill or whether the SeaRose FPSO is still losing crude, Husky Energy said Saturday.

Husky spokesperson Colleen McConnell said the company, alongside spill responders, are waiting for swells to subside before they can deploy underwater rovers.

Until then, the company can't say whether the vessel's flowline is secure or intact.

McConnell said a second observation flight is planned for today, and two buoys have been released to track the spill.

The Skandi Vinland, an offshore supply vessel, has been sent by Husky to deploy remote-controlled vehicles once swells shrink to four metres, McConnell said.

With files from Malone Mullin

