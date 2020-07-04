Searching for who we are: A Land & Sea archival special

In search of where his family ancestors came from, Otto Porter traveled to Poole in south of England. Land & Sea documented his journey in 1984. (CBC)

Many people know where their ancestors came from, with roots that go far back to England and Ireland. But back in 1984, Otto Tucker thought just knowing about where his ancestors came from wasn't enough.

From the time he was 12 years old, Tucker, originally from Winterton, knew he wanted to travel to the land of his ancestors. Like many in the region, his lineage traced back to the west country of England. It's a land referred to as "the old country" by people in the town, and the roots can still be seen in the area today.

Tucker's travels brought him to Poole, a small coastal community in Dorset on the south coast of England. It was a direct ancestor of Otto's, Robert Tucker, who left Poole as a stowaway on a fishing vessel travelling to Newfoundland. He would end up staying in Newfoundland to raise his family in Trinity Bay.

Learn more about Otto Tucker's travels in this Land & Sea archival special:

During his travels, Tucker would come to learn the connection to Newfoundland is still felt in Poole, with signs of the island hidden across the coast.

Places like Dorset and nearby Devon are full of connections to Newfoundland and Labrador, with its people laying the groundwork for life in the province today.

More to discover

Want more Land & Sea? Click here to see a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service.