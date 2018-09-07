Search underway for missing swimmer in Tilting

A 54-year-old man visiting Tilting, on Fogo Island, is missing after entering the ocean for a swim Thursday evening.

Fogo RCMP received a call about a missing swimmer at 8:30 p.m., Cpl. Shawn Skinner told CBC News.

The man, who is not a resident of the province and is believed to be a strong swimmer, had entered the ocean at about 6:30 p.m.

The search is still considered a rescue mission.

"That's what we're hoping for, at this point," Skinner said.

The conditions last night were warm at about 17 C, he said, but windy.

Gander Search and Rescue provided air support for the search for three hours Thursday evening.

The RCMP is continuing the search in the water today.

"We have [the] coast guard on scene here, and we've got some local help as well, so we're still searching," said Skinner.

No sign of the swimmer has yet been found.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador