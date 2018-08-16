Search underway for missing kayaker in the Strait of Belle Isle

A massive land, air and sea search is underway for a kayaker believed to be missing in the Strait of Belle Isle. (Canadian Coast Guard)

A massive search in underway for a kayaker believed to be missing in the Strait of Belle Isle.

The Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's received a report of the missing kayaker Wednesday.

The man is in his 20s and was last seen in Blanc-Sablon, Que., wearing a red drysuit and a yellow life-jacket Aug. 11.

A kayak matching the description of the one the man owned has been found on a beach near Forteau in Labrador.

The St. John's and Quebec sub-centres and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax are working together on the search.

Several coast guard and coast guard auxiliary vessels are searching the area along with a Cormorant helicopter from CFB Gander and an Aurora aircraft.

Fishery officers with DFO are also assisting in the search, and there is a ground search of the Forteau shoreline area being done by the RCMP and local rangers, with additional air resources from JRCC Halifax and Provincial Airlines.

