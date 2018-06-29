Tip triggers another search for missing Trevor Hamlyn

A tip from the public triggered another search Friday for a Paradise man who's been missing for two weeks.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue were combing the Trail's End area of Paradise, looking for Trevor Hamlyn.

Hamlyn, who is five-foot-ten and 230 pounds with a bald head and goatee, was last seen June 16 at his home in Paradise.

(Bruce Tilley/CBC)

His family has spoken publicly about their concern, saying he left his wallet, ID and cell phone behind.

Friday's search involved the Rovers, the police criminal investigation division, police horses and dogs, and a helicopter.

The search involved the police mounted unit, and volunteers using radios with GPS trackers. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The RNC's Cst. James Cadigan said police were acting on a tip.

"We're following up on information we've received in the course of the investigation. Any information we gather we will follow up and see where the information takes us," Cadigan said.

Cadigan said about 30 people were involved in the search, using radios with GPS locators to chart out their positions and progress in real time.

About 30 volunteers were involved in the search in Trail's End, Paradise. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The information is displayed and analyzed back at the mobile search and rescue headquarters located

at the scene.

"At this stage the investigation is ongoing and we do encourage the public to continue to give us information," Cadigan said.