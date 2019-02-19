Search to resume for young father who went missing in February

Almost three months since he was reported missing and an initial search, police are once again looking for a 22-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor.

The RCMP and the Exploits Ground Search and Rescue will scour the area near Pine Camp and South Side Resource Road — by foot and helicopter — on Saturday.

Tommy Guy Jones was reported missing Feb. 14.

He was last seen the day before, around 7 p.m., behind the old paper mill on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, police said.

He and a friend were in a vehicle that got stuck and ran out of gas, said RCMP Sgt. Terry Greening in February. Jones's friend decided to walk out, while Jones decided to wait with the vehicle to see if anyone came by, Greening said.

Previous search efforts to locate the missing man included police dogs, helicopters, ground search and rescue crews, police and friends.

The RCMP is asking people to stay clear of the general search area so that it doesn't interfere with the latest efforts.

Jones's friends search on Southside Road in February. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A friend of Jones previously told CBC that Jones has two young sons, and his girlfriend is pregnant with a third child.

"He cared about his family, he cared about his girlfriend," said Tara Gale in February.

"As far as I know, he'd never been in trouble. He can look after himself and stuff, so this is what don't make sense."

Jones is described as five feet seven inches tall and 125 pounds, with collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, dark jeans and green rubber boots, police said.