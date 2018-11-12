Helicopters called in to search for man missing in remote area near Terra Nova

Helicopters and divers have been called in as the search continues for a man missing after his vehicle went into a river in a remote area about 40 km from the town of Terra Nova Saturday evening.

Glovertown RCMP and the Bonavista Bay ground search and rescue team searched the shoreline Saturday while RCMP divers searched the submerged vehicle and surrounding area "until they ran out of daylight," according to a release sent Monday by police.

But as of Monday morning, police say the man is still missing. Divers will be back in the water to look for him and Universal Helicopters will assist with a search from the air, the release said.

He was reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle he was travelling in with three other men went into the water "in a wilderness area" near Lake St. John, just north of the Bay du Nord Wilderness Reserve and west of Terra Nova National Park, according to the RCMP.

The four men were travelling on a hunting road in the Lake St. John area when their vehicle went into the river. (Google Maps)

Three of the men managed to make it shore and were found early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said two of the men were taken to hospital in Clarenville with "non-life-threatening injuries."

With files from Matt McCann

