Former Labrador judge named to lead search and rescue inquiry

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has tapped a former provincial court judge to lead the inquiry into the ground search and rescue operations in the province.

James Igloliorte will "provide input on the nature, scope and mechanisms of the Inquiry," according to a media release issued Thursday afternoon.

The inquiry is supposed to take a maximum of six months, according to the statement.

The government announced Dec. 4, 2018, that there would be an inquiry, prompted by the death of Burton Winters. The 14-year-old died after his snowmobile got stuck on sea ice outside of Makkovik, Labrador, in 2012. While there was a ground search underway for the missing teen, it took two days for a military aircraft to be dispatched to the search.

The family had repeatedly called for an inquiry, saying mistakes were made in the 2012 search.

Igloliorte is originally from Hopedale and was appointed as lay magistrate at Goose Bay provincial court in 1980. One year later, he was appointed as a provincial court judge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. According to a biography provided by the government, he was a member of the Labrador Inuit Comprehensive Land Claims negotiation team, as well as the sole commissioner for the Qikiqtani Truth Commission from 2007 to 2010.

Burton Winters's family has said they hope an inquiry will prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future. (Submitted)

"Search and rescue continues to be an issue of provincial and national importance and one we take quite seriously. While considerable strides have been made in the province with respect to search and rescue, there is always room for improvement," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons in a statement.

"I thank Judge Igloliorte for taking on this new role and look forward to his final report, which will no doubt help save lives."

Details on the inquiry process will be released in the fall once the inquiry is formally established.

