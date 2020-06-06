Search ends for missing man involved in Sea-Doo incident in Gander Bay

The search for a missing man involved in a Sea-Doo accident in Gander Bay Saturday afternoon has ended.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes there is no longer a reasonable chance of survival for the missing man and ended the search at dusk.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Marine Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's was notified that two men were in the water after an incident involving a Sea-Doo.

In a release, the coast guard said someone on shore spotted the accident and was able to swim out to the watercraft and rescue one man, but was unable to reach the second. The second man was not wearing a life-jacket.

Multiple witnesses saw the man sink beneath the water and not resurface. A search confirmed the man was not on the surface of the water.

The CCGS Conception Bay lifeboat, as well as a small vessel from the Gander Bay Volunteer Fire Department, were in the water searching for the man, with an RCAF helicopter tasked from Gander to search from the air, the coast guard said.

The RCMP and fire department also searched along the shoreline.

The next of kin have been notified and the incident has been turned over to the RCMP as a missing person case, the coast guard said.

The coast guard lifeboat will remain on scene Sunday to assist police.

