Search ramps up for missing swimmer in Tilting

More resources are being deployed to find a 54-year-old man visiting Tilting, on Fogo Island, who is missing after entering the ocean for a swim Thursday evening.

Fogo RCMP received a call about a missing swimmer at 8:30 p.m., Cpl. Shawn Skinner told CBC News.

The man, who is from Ontario, had gone swimming off Green Point at about 6:30 p.m.

The search is still considered a rescue mission.

"That's what we're hoping for, at this point," Skinner said.

The conditions last night were warm at about 17 C, he said, but windy.

More help

Gander Search and Rescue provided air support for the search for three hours Thursday evening.

The search resumed Friday morning with additional resources from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and a fast rescue craft. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is currently en route to the area, and the Canadian Armed Forces will be helping with the shoreline search, police said Friday afternoon.

"We have [the] coast guard on scene here, and we've got some local help as well, so we're still searching," said Skinner.

No sign of the swimmer has yet been found.

