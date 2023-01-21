Search for missing man ongoing on Port au Port Peninsula after ATV found over cliff

It is believed 41-year-old Troy Blais was last seen on Wednesday in the Blue Beach area of the Port au Port Peninsula. (Submitted by Bay St. George RCMP)

Police on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula say a search is ongoing for a missing 41-year-old man after his ATV was found over a cliff Saturday morning.

In a release Saturday, Bay St. George RCMP said they got a report that Troy Blais was missing at 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

It is believed he was last been seen on Wednesday in the Blue Beach area of the Port au Port Peninsula, according to police.

His ATV was found over a cliff in Black Duck Brook, near Lourdes.

The Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue and other first responders have also been involved in the search.

Police describe Blais as having a slim build, between five foot six and five foot seven inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

The RCMP are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen Blais over the last few days or may have any more information on his whereabouts.

