Search underway for two missing fishers off Mary's Harbour

A search is underway for an overdue two-person crew that was expected to land in Mary's Harbour at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and the Canadian Coast Guard is involved in the search, with multiple helicopters in the air and boats on the water searching for the pair and their 28-foot boat, Island Lady.

The JRCC first learned about the missing vessel around 8:00 p.m NT Friday, after hearing radio traffic from local fishing crews already searching the area, according to public affairs officer Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens.

He said a Hercules aircraft and Cormorant helicopter were quickly dispatched from 14 Wing Greenwood in Nova Scotia and 9 Wing Gander. Two coast guard vessels were sent to the area and an urgent broadcast was conducted by Labrador Coast Guard Radio.

Owens confirmed the search area had expanded and more resources were added to the effort Saturday, including the factory freezer trawler the Northern Osprey III, Coast Guard icebreaker Captain Molly Kool, a Griffon helicopter from 5 Wing Goose Bay, aircraft from PAL Airlines as well as another aircraft from Nova Scotia equipped with heat signature equipment.

Local fishers are also continuing to help the effort.

"Currently the weather is not as favourable for searching visually," Owens said.

Wave height has decreased from four meters down to three meters, but fog and a low cloud ceiling present challenges, he said.

The boat left Mary's Harbour at about 6:00 a.m. Friday, the RCMP says it was alerted of the situation shortly after 9:30 p.m

The missing fishermen are from communities on the south coast of Labrador, close to where they had been fishing for cod.

This is a developing story. More to come.