Search ends for missing Tilting swimmer

The 54-year-old man has not been found.

Man, 54, was visiting from Ontario

RCMP say the search is over, and the man has not been found. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

The massive search has ended for a man who went swimming in the ocean in Tilting, on Fogo Island, last week. 

"Search efforts were exhaustive, but were not successful. Efforts have ceased," said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

The man, 54, was visiting from Ontario, and went swimming off Green Point Thursday evening.

Rescue personnel and equipment — for search efforts in the air, on the ground and in the water — included resources from Gander Search and Rescue, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Canadian Armed Forces.

