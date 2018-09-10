Search ends for missing Tilting swimmer
The 54-year-old man has not been found.
Man, 54, was visiting from Ontario
The massive search has ended for a man who went swimming in the ocean in Tilting, on Fogo Island, last week.
"Search efforts were exhaustive, but were not successful. Efforts have ceased," said a spokesperson for the RCMP.
The man, 54, was visiting from Ontario, and went swimming off Green Point Thursday evening.
Rescue personnel and equipment — for search efforts in the air, on the ground and in the water — included resources from Gander Search and Rescue, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Canadian Armed Forces.