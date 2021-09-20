Official search for missing Mary's Harbour fishermen ends, father pleads for its restart

The father of one of two missing fishermen from Mary's Harbour is calling for efforts to find them to restart, after the official search off the coast of southern Labrador was called off Sunday night.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre announced via Twitter around 9 p.m. Sunday that it had suspended the search for the Island Lady following more than 48 hours of searching an area off Mary's Harbour spanning 4,500 nautical square miles, in an effort that involved "a significant number" of aircraft and vessels.

Regrettably, based on the results of the exhaustive search by a significant number of SAR aircraft and vessels over the last 48+ hours, a search covering over 4500 sq NM, the search for the two missing fishers aboard the FV Island Lady has been suspended. —@hfxjrcc

Two men from Mary's Harbour were aboard the Island Lady, Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins. Russell's father took to Facebook shortly after the search ended, asking for the search to be extended by 24 hours.

"We cannot lose our sons due to a lack of search and rescue resources," Dwight Russell wrote.

"This search has only had one day of good search conditions. We need more time! Our boys deserve more time!"

Russell told CBC News Monday morning his family was told the news around 7 p.m Sunday. After that call, he and his family pressed federal departments like the office of the prime minister, he said, and had been promised the search would resume.

But come Monday morning and that promise "has not materialized," he said.

CBC News has reached out to the JRCC and Canadian Coast Guard for comment.

The search for the fishing vessel and its crew began Friday evening after it did not return to port by 5 p.m. NT. Local fishing crews were first out on the water, and joined a few hours later by the JRCC, Canadian Coast Guard, PAL Airlines and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"The first day of searching was hampered by wind and fog, and we felt that enough wasn't done," said Russell.

A single blue fishing tub was found Sunday, with a second tub and some fishing buckets found later. The items are believed to be from the Island Lady.

But Russell said the search hasn't turned up anything that conclusively proves the boat sank, or that the men went into the water.

"We haven't found any part of the boat or the life ring. There was survival suits aboard the boat. We haven't seen any of that," he said. "They would have floated to the surface if something happened, we would think."

Russell thanked all those who helped search and support so far — more than half a dozen Labrador communities held vigils for the men Saturday night. But Russell said there was "a dire lack of resources to address this situation" and asked people to contract the federal government and the Coast Guard to demand one more day's worth of searching.

On Twitter, the JRCC said the matter has now been turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons at sea case.

Russell said police don't have the ability to pursue a marine search.

