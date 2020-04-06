Skip to Main Content
Second day of searching by RNC, Rovers near Goulds
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue are combing areas near the Goulds related to an investigation, but will not give any more details. That area is near the site of a fatal stabbing that happened last week.

Members of the Rovers Search and Rescue and the RNC are out for a second day in a row combing through areas near the Robert E. Howlett Highway. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

For the second straight day, police are combing areas in and around St. John's metro as part of a search related to an ongoing investigation.

However, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary won't say any more than that, including which investigation the search is related to.

RNC officers are working with Rovers Ground Search and Rescue and tweeted Sunday that a search was happening.

Both Sunday and Monday's searches are concentrated in the area of the Robert E. Howlett Highway. 

Police and search and rescue team members are searching fields and streams, but will not say what investigation it is connected to. (Sherry Vivian/RNC)

That road intersects with Doyles Road and is in the Goulds area of St. John's, where a fatal stabbing happened Thursday.

A 20-year-old was killed around 11 p.m., according to the RNC, who are treating the death as suspicious. Police say they don't know if the incident was random or if it was targeted. 

Police are asking for any home security or dashcam video that would help with the investigation.

