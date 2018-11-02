Skip to Main Content
Search continues for missing police dog and wanted suspect in Paradise

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the dog went missing during a search for a suspect.

Residents of Picco Drive and Ashlen Crescent warned not to approach dog if seen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for Edge, a police dog who went missing Friday afternoon. (Provided by RNC)

The public is being warned not to approach a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police dog that went missing Friday afternoon in Paradise, during a search for a suspect.

"The RNC Police Dog Services would like the public to be aware that PSD EDGE is a service dog and to not approach him," police said in a statement. 

"He is a black German shepherd with brown paws and is wearing his harness with reflective police markings and his lead," the statement said.

Edge was called on at 4:30 p.m. to help in locating wanted man Chad Quilty in Paradise according to police.

The dog was released by his handler to chase after the suspect, who fled from the scene and hasn't been located.

Patrol officers and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are in the neighbourhood and wooded area of Picco Drive and Ashlen Crescent in Paradise.

Rovers Search and Rescue will be deploying a night drone to aid in the search efforts for both Edge and Quilty.

Police are asking anyone who spots the animal to call the RNC at (709) 729-8000 or call 911.

