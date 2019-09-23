4 fishermen rescued off Newfoundland's south coast after abandoning boat
Search-and-rescue squadrons hoist men from life raft about 80 kilometres southeast of St-Pierre-Miquelon
Four fishermen were rescued early Monday morning near St-Pierre-Miquelon after their boat began taking on water.
According to a release from the Canadian Armed Forces, the St. John's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre received a distress call around 1:27 a.m. Monday from the FV Lawn Bay Pride.
Communications were lost, but the vessel's EPIRB — or emergency position-indicating radio beacon — was activated. Search-and-rescue personnel from 103 and 413 squadrons — based in Gander, N.L., and Greenwood, N.S., respectively — found the fishermen in a life raft about 80 kilometres southeast of St-Pierre-Miquelon, just off Newfoundland's south coast.
Search-and-rescue personnel were lowered to the fishermen's life raft to hoist the men to safety, and the fishermen were taken to Marystown. No one was injured.