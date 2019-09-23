4 fishermen rescued off Newfoundland's south coast after abandoning boat

Four fishermen were rescued early Monday morning near St-Pierre-Miquelon after their boat began taking on water.

According to a release from the Canadian Armed Forces, the St. John's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre received a distress call around 1:27 a.m. Monday from the FV Lawn Bay Pride.

Communications were lost, but the vessel's EPIRB — or emergency position-indicating radio beacon — was activated. Search-and-rescue personnel from 103 and 413 squadrons — based in Gander, N.L., and Greenwood, N.S., respectively — found the fishermen in a life raft about 80 kilometres southeast of St-Pierre-Miquelon, just off Newfoundland's south coast.

Search-and-rescue personnel were lowered to the fishermen's life raft to hoist the men to safety, and the fishermen were taken to Marystown. No one was injured.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador