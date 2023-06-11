40 years of rescues: Search team reunites with people they've helped through the years

Pat Moore has been volunteering with Bay of Islands Search and Rescue for nearly 32 of its 40-year existence. (James Grudić/CBC)

When a person needs help from a search and rescue team, their contact with the volunteers is often brief — and highly stressful. Rescuers and rescuees don't always have time to get to know each other.

Members of Bay of Islands Search and Rescue decided the best way to fix that was to hold a reunion.

On Sunday in Corner Brook's Margaret Bowater Park, volunteers celebrated the team's 40th anniversary with an event that reunited them with the people they have helped over the years.

Complimentary moose burgers sizzled on the grill as volunteer searchers became volunteer barbecuers. Local musician Brad Turner performed while members of the public mingled with the volunteers, reminiscing and admiring a display of the special equipment the team has accumulated over the years.

Pat Moore has lots of stories to tell from nearly 32 years of volunteering with Bay of Islands Search and Rescue. For the 82-year-old, the thrill of helping to rescue another human being is its own reward.

"The people that get rewarded by bringing someone home safely and returning them to the family, my son, there ain't nothing like it this side of heaven," said Moore.

Alan MacDonald, centre, was rescued in January after a snowmobile accident. His family joined him at the reunion. From left: brother Gary MacDonald, wife Rebecca MacDonald, mother Litty MacDonald, and sister Lynn MacDonald. (James Grudić/CBC)

Alan MacDonald knows what it's like to need rescuing.

In January, he was snowmobiling on Logger School Road, just south of Corner Brook, when he crashed. He broke his back, his neck, four ribs and his collarbone while deep in the trail, over 15 kilometres from the highway.

MacDonald's friends called 911, and Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue were able to reach them on the snowy trail.

"They took care of the scene," said MacDonald. "They put me on a board and hauled me out of the woods. Without them, I don't know how I would have got out."

Since the accident, MacDonald has regained his ability to walk. As he milled around the park with his family Sunday, he expressed the significance of getting to meet his rescuers.

"For me to get to meet them and look them in the eyes and thank them, it means a lot to me."

Litty and Lynn MacDonald came to the Bay of Islands Search and Rescue reunion to show support and gratitude for those who rescued their family member Alan MacDonald in January. (James Grudić/CBC)

MacDonald's family came out to show support and solidarity with the group of volunteers who helped him to safety after his life-changing injury.

His mother, Litty MacDonald, beamed when she was asked about getting to meet the search and rescue volunteers.

"Words can't express. There's no way you can put into words what they did for Alan. We're ever so thankful."

Alan's sister Lynn echoed her mother's gratitude.

"We couldn't imagine where we'd be today without them,"

Krista Tarbett sits on the RescueBoggan that was used to rescue Alan MacDonald in January. (James Grudić/CBC)

Krista Tarbett was on the rescue mission that saw Alan transported 16 kilometres on a trail through the woods in a sled called a RescueBoggan. Tarbett sat on the sled with him and rode the whole way out.

"Meeting his family and seeing the impact that particular rescue had on his family is incredible. It's very emotional and heartwarming," said Tarbett.

Rick Saunders recalls being rescued by Bay of Islands Search and Rescue over 10 years ago. (James Grudić)

Rick Saunders came to the event to reconnect with the volunteers who rescued him when he became lost in the woods near Stag Hill over 10 years ago.

Saunders left his house around 9 in the morning and wandered through the woods, becoming increasingly lost over the course of a day.

He was eventually extracted from the woods in a helicopter, an experience he'll never forget.

He also can't forget the feeling of shame for needing rescuing.

"It really took the good out of my pride," he said, laughing. "My pride was hurt."

Tarbett has seen the emotional toll being rescued has on people, but she also knows the importance of calling for help when someone is lost.

"Don't ever be ashamed to ask for help if you're in a situation. If you need help, we're there to help — all the time."

