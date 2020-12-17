No mummers 'lowed in: How Sean Panting wrote a parody to end 2020

CBC collaborated with satirical troubadour Sean Panting on a video about how mummering will be quiet in 2020. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

It didn't take long for St. John's singer Sean Panting to find topical references to pack into a hilarious new parody of Simani's Christmas classic The Mummers Song.

"A scuff in the kitchen is all very nice, but we're following Janice Fitzgerald's advice," Panting sings in the pandemic-inspired tune, written for CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Other lyrics reference everything from COVID-19 questionnaires to Health Minister John Haggie's controversial fundraiser to people posting photos of parties on social media.

"It's been so top of mind … it didn't take a lot of note-taking," said Panting, who has been writing satirical tunes for the Morning Show for years.

WATCH | Sean Panting brings a 2020 take to The Mummers Song:

Mummers, nice mummers, get lost: A parody from Sean Panting

The original The Mummers Song celebrated old-fashioned traditions of janneying, with wildly costumed friends visiting their neighbours, while raising the roof.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald lowered the limit for informal gatherings to 20 people .

Panting, who supports the move, says this is the year for ordinary mummering and celebrations to take a pause.

"2020 was a garbage year, you know — let's not mince words," Panting said with a laugh. "We've all been living this same life over the last few months … It's all filtered through our bones, really."

Video made by the CBC's Mark Cumby and Katie Rowe.