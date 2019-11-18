Sean Kelly back in court, as ex-cop faces 2nd trial for lewd calls

A former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer is on trial in Corner Brook again for making indecent phone calls to a woman, after previously being convicted of the same charge involving a different complainant.

Sean Kelly's trial into the latest matter began Monday morning in provincial court with a number of witnesses taking the stand. Among them was the complainant, a woman whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

She told Judge Kymil Howe and the court she received three calls at home, one in September and two in October of 2012. Each time, it was a "familiar" man's voice on the other end, calling her by name and acting like the two knew each other. She said he also called her sexual names and talked of sexual acts, and the calls left her feeling scared and uncomfortable.

The woman said she did not know who the man was who made the calls.

After the third such call on the evening of Oct. 15, she phoned the police to complain, and on their advice changed her phone number. But she said there was never any follow up from the police and she left the matter alone until the spring of 2013, when she heard that Kelly had been charged for other indecent phone calls.

Kelly and the woman were acquaintances, and the woman told the court she again went forward to the police about the calls. That complaint led to the current charge and Monday's trial.

Sean Kelly's trial runs through to the end of Wednesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Previous calls, conviction

Kelly's prior conviction stems from lewd calls made on Oct.17, 2012, two days after the current complainant received her final calls. On that date, Kelly called a woman twice from his police-issued cell phone and said sexually graphic things.

A judge convicted Kelly for those calls in 2015. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail, time he only began serving in April after years of appeals.

He is currently not behind bars and sat throughout Monday's trial quietly.

Cell phone records presented at court on Monday showed that Kelly's police-issued cell phone did make three calls to the woman's number, in a time frame that lined up with her receiving them.

Kelly's latest trial is slated to run for two more days, wrapping up on Wednesday.

