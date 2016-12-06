Former cop behind bars for lewd phone calls after years of court wrangling

A former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary constable is now serving 10 months in jail for making lewd phone calls, more than four years after the sentence was handed down.

Sean Kelly made two phone calls to a woman after seeing her walk into her place of work on Oct. 17, 2012. The calls were sexually graphic — he complimented her breasts and propositioned her for sex — and made from his police cellphone.

He was found guilty in April 2015 and sentenced to 10 months, but immediately appealed and was released from custody. Kelly lost that appeal in Supreme court in September 2017, and a second appeal was heard in November the following year.

On April 11, the appellate court upheld his conviction, and on Monday, said his lawyer, Kelly turned himself in to police to begin serving his sentence.

Six months of Kelly's sentence is for his trying to pin the phone calls on a member of the public.

In written statements during a police investigation, Kelly falsely said he had loaned his police-issued phone to a person he was grooming as a source. That person denied any involvement in the matter and provided an alibi for the date and times of the calls.

Kelly's lawyer, Robby Ash, said he could not comment on the most recent decision, saying he needed more time to review it.

