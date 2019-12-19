Evidence in Sean Kelly case only circumstantial, says defence

The lawyer for former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Sean Kelly says evidence presented in the latest case of making indecent phone calls is all circumstantial, and anyone could have made the calls.

Defence attorney Robby Ash presented his final summations before Judge Kymil Howe in Corner Brook provincial court this morning.

"At no time did [the complainant] think it was the voice of Sean Kelly — she said she did not know the voice at that time," said Ash. "It eliminates the accused as being the perpetrator."

In February 2015, Kelly was convicted of making obscene calls to a woman that dated back to incidents in October 2012. This latest matter deals with calls to a second woman, and related to incidents that took place around the same time as the previous case.

Ash, however, was quick to say a decision can't be based on a previous conviction. He said it's possible two people made calls to two women in Corner Brook during that time.

Crown says there's no other reasonable scenarios

During the trial, the court heard Kelly's police-issued cellphone was used to call the house of the complainant, as she was an acquaintance of Kelly's.

However, in his summation, Ash said the lengths of those calls did not match testimony of the woman. He also said, given they were acquaintances, she should have known whether or not it was Kelly.

"There's a great possibility of other reasonable alternatives," Ash said.

Crown prosecutor Sheldon Steeves, however, said it defies coincidence that it could have been anyone but Kelly making those lewd calls to the woman.

He said, while the specifics of the time of the calls might not have matched the complainants exactly, witness testimony is often a best guess of what the witness recalls.

Steeves also said the fact the woman did not know it was Kelly at the time of her complaint should be viewed in the Crown's favour as it shows the complainant was not trying to target anyone when she came forward.

"When she made the complaint, she had no idea it was Sean Kelly, which enhances her credibility," Steeves said.

Howe will render her decision Feb. 6, 2020.

