Former RNC officer cleared in 2nd trial for making indecent phone calls

Former RNC officer Sean Kelly leaves Corner Brook provincial court following his acquittal Friday afternoon. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer has been acquitted of making indecent phone calls.

In her decision Thursday afternoon, Judge Kymil Howe said the Crown did not prove its case against Sean Kelly of Corner Brook beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore she was dismissing the charge.

In February 2015, Kelly was convicted of making obscene calls to a woman, in incidents dating back to October 2012.

Thursday's matter dealt with calls to a second woman, and was related to incidents that took place around the same time.

But Howe noted an absence of phone records of the complainant, as well as discrepancy in testimony regarding the length of calls. The judge also referenced Kelly's past and said, despite his a past conviction on a similar charge, she must exercise caution and cannot speculate.

"You can't say where there's smoke, there's fire." Howe told the court.

Outside court, Kelly declined comment. His lawyer, Robbie Ash, said the verdict was not a surprise.

"The evidence led by the Crown was extremely thin. It was a thin, circumstantial case," he said. "We presented our defence accordingly and we got the result we were hoping for."

Ash said his client is relieved by the outcome of the trial and he continues to believe he was wrongfully convicted in the previous trial.

"Mr. Kelly is going to go back to normal life and put these matters behind him and try to move forward with his family," Ash said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador