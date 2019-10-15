Seamus O'Regan back campaigning after time off for family reasons

Liberal incumbent Seamus O'Regan is back on the campaign trail, just under a week after stepping away to spend time with his father, who is facing health issues.

"Dad's getting better. He told me to 'get back at it.' So I am," O'Regan tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

He added he is thankful to everyone who asked about his father.

"People are gracious. People are good. What a spot we live in," O'Regan, who is vying for re-election in St. John's South-Mount Pearl, said on social media.

O'Regan announced Oct. 9 he was taking time off because of his father's "serious health challenge."

His return to the campaign trail comes less than a week before Monday's federal election.