Seamus O'Regan back campaigning after time off for family reasons
Liberal incumbent Seamus O'Regan says his father's health is improving, and because of that he is returning to the federal campaign trail.
Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl stepped away almost a week ago
Liberal incumbent Seamus O'Regan is back on the campaign trail, just under a week after stepping away to spend time with his father, who is facing health issues.
"Dad's getting better. He told me to 'get back at it.' So I am," O'Regan tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.
He added he is thankful to everyone who asked about his father.
"People are gracious. People are good. What a spot we live in," O'Regan, who is vying for re-election in St. John's South-Mount Pearl, said on social media.
O'Regan announced Oct. 9 he was taking time off because of his father's "serious health challenge."
His return to the campaign trail comes less than a week before Monday's federal election.
