Sister of Seamus Flynn calling for action in wake of his death at Her Majesty's Penitentiary

The sister of a man who died while serving time at Her Majesty's Penitentiary is imploring Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister to "step up to the plate" to investigate Seamus Flynn's death.

"I honestly feel it is something out of a horror movie, to be honest with you," Krista Flynn said in an interview from her home in Florida Tuesday.

"It's awful. Everything is awful."

Her 35-year-old brother called CBC News on Nov. 21 and insisted that he and other inmates on unit 3B had been beaten by prison guards the month before.

Seamus Flynn said guards wearing tactical gear knocked out his teeth, damaged his ribs and left his face bloodied and bruised.

"If I was smaller, they would have killed me," said Flynn, speaking from a prison payphone. "It was far beyond any street fight."

Flynn died on the first weekend in December. Officials have not released a cause of death. There is no indication that injuries Flynn allegedly sustained two months ago played any role.

Seamus Flynn's older sister, Krista Flynn, is calling for a full investigation into her brother's death. (CBC)

Krista Flynn's calls for action join those of fellow inmates who want a full investigation into the events of Oct. 11 and the care Flynn received in the ensuing weeks before he died.

A statement from Justice Department spokesperson Jeremy Reynolds said all those involved in the Oct. 11 "disturbance" were offered medical attention immediately afterward. Officials said an internal review determined the correctional officers acted appropriately.

Krista Flynn doesn't buy it.

"I think that it's just a political statement and something that they're saying to cover their own behinds, to be honest with you," said Flynn, who returned home to St. John's last week for the first time in 17 years, to bury her brother.

"Obviously something went down, obviously not everything is OK, and obviously there is a problem."

WATCH I Seamus Flynn wanted an investigation into what happened to him behind bars in October: What Seamus Flynn told CBC News about what happened to him weeks before he died Duration 4:53 Reporter Ariana Kelland tells Here & Now’s Carolyn Stokes about the recent death of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary inmate Seamus Flynn — and what he told her just two weeks before he died.

Flynn said she sent an email to Justice Minister John Hogan on Monday and received a response but didn't get the answers she wants.

"My message to Mr. Hogan is we need your help. I need your help. Seamus needs your help. The inmates need your help. Please step up to the plate. Take action," Krista Flynn said.

"Just don't tell me that you're doing everything you can by building a new facility and getting the guards more incentives. You know, it's not the right answer. You need to do better."

She said no one in her family has gotten any official notification from the Justice Department. They have also not yet received autopsy results.

LISTEN | Inmate Ian Williams recalls the events of October 11 inside HMP:

St John's Morning Show 8:55 Serious allegations are coming from inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. Reporter Ariana Kelland spoke with inmate Ian Williams about an assault he says recently happened to him and other inmates, including the recently deceased Seamus Flynn.

Flynn said she is remembering her brother as someone who excelled at hockey and was loved by those who met him.

"He came into this world when I was 10 years old. He is kind, he's generous, has a heart of gold," she said.

"He was just really an awesome human being. He got himself into a little bit of trouble there. And, you know, it's unfortunate, but it doesn't change his character and the person that he was inside."