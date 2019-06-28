Satin, tulle and sealskin? Inuk teen brings culture to Corner Brook prom

Marissa McKenzie wore a custom-designed gown featuring a sealskin bodice to her graduation this week to show off her culture. (Submitted)

As Corner Brook Regional High School graduates promenaded through city streets in celebration of their diplomas this week, one outfit in particular turned heads.

Marissa McKenzie showed up in a custom-made gown featuring a sealskin bodice: a nod not only to her Inuk heritage, but to her biological family still grappling with the ripples of Nunavut's struggling sealing industry.

"There was a huge crowd," McKenzie recounted. "A lot of people were shocked by it. They loved it. They were in awe."

McKenzie's mother, Paulette Benoit, spotted the design on a St. John's dressmaker's website. According to McKenzie, she immediately gushed over it and asked her daughter if she thought she'd like to wear something similar.

"She said, 'Oh my God, Marissa would be so happy to see this,'" McKenzie said.

"The end design was perfect."

McKenzie said people were "in awe" of her dress on prom night. (Submitted)

She paired the dress, with a skirt of white tulle, with sealskin-adorned earrings, stenciling her graduation cap with a message of pride: Young, Inuk & Educated.

It's a mindset drilled into her since her adoption, Benoit said.

"We've always promoted the importance of her culture, and who she is, and to be proud of it," Benoit said, explaining that she was afforded the same privilege from her own Newfoundland-born parents.

"Growing up here in Newfoundland, my parents, through oral traditions, always passed down our backgrounds and our traditions and our meals ... it is Marissa's every right to know that as well."

McKenzie's mom said anyone could have worn the dress, but only her daughter could have made it sing, adding personal touches and carrying herself with pride. (Submitted)

Benoit said her daughter hadn't taken a keen interest in her heritage until last year, when she met her Inuk boyfriend and got in touch with her biological family, who live in Nunavut.

"My [adoptive] family always told me about my culture, and so I wanted to show my culture at my prom," McKenzie said.

Benoit explained that a documentary on the struggling sealing industry in the north, Angry Inuk, had recently had an impact on McKenzie.

Learning about present challenges with food security in the north, she added, only stoked the fire.

McKenzie and her boyfriend are both from Nunavut, and represented their roots with sealskin garb and accessories. (Submitted)

It's why, when McKenzie walked through Corner Brook in her tradition-steeped dress, "She was beaming. She was so proud."

The dress not only promoted her culture in a symbolic way, Benoit added.

"It's promoting that seal industry — and putting food back onto the tables for her family."

