Fisheries officers to deal with seals invading northern Newfoundland town

The seal saga on the Northern Peninsula continues, with an estimated 40 seals remaining in and around Roddickton and fisheries officers in town trying decide on the best plan of action.

"They've been residents here now for one full week and it looks like they're not going anywhere real fast," Sheila Fitzgerald, mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm, told CBC's Newfoundland Morning about the harp seals that are not only hanging out in two open brooks in town but wiggling their way up into yards and onto roads.

"We've seen them in people's backyards, people's driveways, along the sides of the roads, in the doorways and entryways to local businesses, parking lots," Fitzgerald said.

Harp seals migrate south in groups at this time of year, Garry Stenson, head of the Department of Fisheries and Resources' marine mammals section, told The St. John's Morning Show.

A group of 40 of the animals travelling together is not unusual, Stenson said — he's seen groups with as few as six seals and as many as a thousand. It is relatively unusual to find a group of that size on shore, he said, but not unheard of.

"There's not a lot of ice off the northeast coast this year, so they've probably moved up the inlet looking to see what was there for food," he said.

The seals likely found some small fish in the brook, and then when they went to leave found themselves stuck by ice that had frozen up after their arrival.

'Nobody wants to see these little seals hit'

Now that the seals are there, the town and the DFO have to decide what to do about them, and whether or not they should be — or can be — moved.

Fisheries officers have been stationed in town and are assessing the situation and investigating their options for the stranded seals, Stenson said.

Seals have been turning up on the roads, and other places they don't belong, in Roddickton. (Brendon FitzPatrick/Twitter)

"They're looking around now to try and determine exactly how many seals are there, both in that area as well as in surrounding areas, and whereabouts they are," he said.

Having the officers in town is a relief, Fitzgerald said, because they can respond much more quickly when a seal ends up by a home or business, or if one gets on a roadway. Previously, she said, an officer had to come in from the office in St. Anthony, 140 kilometres away.

Seals on the town's roads are a particular concern, she said, after two were found dead yesterday. Stenson said both seals were stuck by cars, something Fitzgerald said happened after several days of hearing about near misses from Roddickton residents.

The small Newfoundland town has been swarmed with the animals, but even though two of the mammals have died, DFO says it's normal. 1:06

The town's roads are sanded now, to deal with ice and snow at this time of year, and the seals' light pelts blend in, she said — especially at dusk and dawn.

"It's difficult for motorists, and nobody wants to see these little seals hit in our community."

Seals won't starve, DFO says

In addition to her concerns about seals meeting an untimely end on the roadways, Fitzgerald is also worried about whether or not they're getting enough food.

The animals seem more lethargic now than when they first arrived in the town, she said, and appear to be travelling further out from the brooks, potentially in search of something to eat.

"There's not enough food in that little water supply," she said.

However, Stenson said that harp seals are accustomed to going for stretches without feeding, and at this time of year should have built up their energy reserves in preparation for breeding.

"From the point of view of the animals actually starving, it's not super-urgent," he said.

The DFO is working on a plan for the seals, including determining exactly where they're located and how many are in the area. Fitzgerald said a plane from St. John's will fly over the area to assess the situation beyond the town once weather permits.

It's not unusual for a fisheries officer to move an individual seal if one becomes stranded or stuck on land, he said, but it's not easy to do, and it's much harder to catch them if they in or near water. Moving a larger number of animals is a little trickier.

It's not unusual for a single stranded seal to be moved, DFO's Garry Stenson says. This one on the Burin Peninsula was brought back to open water this week. (Provided by Marystown RCMP)

"You can do that but it's a very slow and laborious task and you have to have access to the animals. And the difficulty with some areas, of course, is if they're not stuck on land, then it's much more difficult."

Although harp seals are generally not aggressive, they will defend themselves if humans get too close. So enjoy the unusual site of a group of them this nearby, Stenson said, but do it from a distance.

"It's kind of neat that Newfoundland is one of the few places where we're actually able to see these animals."

