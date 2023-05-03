Seals washed up in C.B.S. likely died of natural causes, says DFO scientist

Dozens of dead seals have been spotted washed ashore in C.B.S. and the surrounding area since last weekend. DFO Research Scientist Shelley Lang says they've likely died of natural causes. (Submitted by Megan Tucker)

A research scientist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says dead seals found washed ashore in Conception Bay South likely died of natural causes.

About 20 seals were reported on Chamberlain's Beach Wednesday morning. Others have been reported in the surrounding area, some of which were badly mangled and missing various body parts.

Shelley Lang, a DFO research scientist said the young seals were likely born on pans of packed sea ice in the area and likely drowned or were crushed by the sea ice after falling into the water.

As the weather changes and the ice begins to shift, Lang said it's not uncommon for seals to be thrown into the water.

"They depend on that ice as a stable platform. So when the ice disintegrates or we have very bad weather and pans are tipping, they may get thrown from those," Lang told CBC News Thursday.

"They would have been animals that basically have drowned or have been crushed between the ice. And the bodies kind of sink and then they resurface, and as the wind sort of becomes onshore those bodies can blow ashore."

Lang said researchers aren't necessarily concerned with the number seals found this week — since they likely died of natural causes — but more seals are being seen in unusual places due to the ice being so close to the shore.

"We had a lot of ice that was tight into the bays and along the shore, and a lot of those animals were born on that ice," she said. "And so it's just happened that everything is so close. … They're just more visible than in other years."

Sea ice has been a risk factor for other animals in Newfoundland this season. Several dolphins died on two separate occasions in March in Dildo and Heart's Delight-Islington after being blocked in.

In an email to CBC News, DFO said the question of who is responsible for clearing the carcasses depends on the spring tide mark — the carcass' location in relation to the lowest possible tide level.

"If the carcass is located above the spring tide mark, it falls under municipal or provincial jurisdiction. If the carcass is located below the spring tide mark, it falls under federal jurisdiction," the email read.

The provincial government told CBC News this clean-up falls to the town of Conception Bay South.

If someone comes across a carcass, Lang said it's best to avoid it and keep pets away.

"Decomposing carcasses are not something you really want to play around with anyway," she said.