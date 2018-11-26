Leaking barrels in rotting trailer near Seal Cove to be cleaned up

A trailer full of leaking, possibly toxic, barrels near Seal Cove in Conception Bay South may be cleaned up as early as this week.

The trailer, which currently sits off a byroad called Daniels Road, the fire exit for Butter Pot Park, at the top of a ridge on a hill, has been in the area for years.

But after Seal Cove resident Scott Parsons started speaking up about the mess, officials began working to get the trailer cleaned up, said Conception Bay South Mayor Terry French.

"As a town, obviously, even though it's outside our boundary, the safety of our residents was certainly a top priority," the mayor told The St. John's Morning Show.

French said the town put snow fencing around the trailer, and locked it.

Daily site visits

"We have staff visit the site now regularly. Daily, actually, multiple times throughout the day."

Late last week, French said, he learned from Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Graham Letto's office that a company has been found to clean it up.

On Thursday, the mayor said, "our officials at the town were involved with the company that's doing that, and I think they exchanged keys to the locked trailer."

It's unclear who owns the trailer, which sits off a fire exit to Butterpot Park. (Submitted by Scott Parsons)

There had been questions about about who was responsible for cleaning up the trailer — whose ownership is unclear — especially when it comes to the cost. But French said the provincial government is footing the bill.

"I'm assuming that they have to go and try to recoup the cost from whoever owns the trailer, another mystery, in the process."

He said it's been a co-operative effort between everyone involved.

"It was everybody's worry that this was going to take a lot longer than we hoped, of course, especially by residents, but I want to say that the province has stepped up here and made things happen."

French said there's been some minimal leakage.

We certainly don't want to see any environmental damage there. - Terry French

"The trailer, I think, itself, is tipped, so it's not a level, stable trailer," he said. "The concern was before it fell totally to its knees, to make sure that whatever was in the trailer is cleaned out of it. We believe that it's being contained."

French said it will be a relief to get the area cleaned up.

"It's an area that our residents use quite regularly for hiking. They berrypick in there, plus it's an area of farmland, so there's quite a few farmers in there. So it's an area of concern for us, obviously. When our residents can take advantage of the outdoors and enjoy it, we certainly don't want to see any environment damage there."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador