Destruction of gull's nest sad, but necessary, says seabird expert

Video circulating on Facebook of an adult gull dive-bombing a Memorial University worker as he threw a nest and eggs in a trash bag is difficult to watch but a seabird expert agrees with the university that the move was necessary.

Memorial University said the nest was discovered by a contractor working on a roof replacement project above the School of Pharmacy in the Health Sciences Centre.

Gulls nests are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

However, the university sought and was granted a permit by the federal Department of Environment and Climate Change to remove the nest and the eggs.

"While we understand some may find the video in circulation unpleasant to watch, nesting birds not only have the potential to cause significant damage to buildings, they also pose a safety hazard to workers," David Sorensen, Memorial's communications manager, said in a statement.

Seabird expert Bill Montevecchi says a sweep of rooftops in April would avoid such an incident as was captured on video. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Seabird biologist and Memorial University professor Bill Montevecchi said it's not uncommon for herring gulls to flock to rooftops — at Memorial University in particular — to lay nests, and if caught earlier, the situation could have played out more smoothly.

"I think because of the safety concerns for those workers, I think this is absolutely what had to be done in this circumstance. It's just unpleasant to watch it," said Montevecchi.

"We should anticipate these things and we've done this in the past."

Could it have been relocated?

Montevecchi said checks should be done in April and destroy the nest material away before new eggs are laid.

"Simply don't let it get to this stage that it got to, because it doesn't have to," he said.

He said the situation could have gotten worse had the nest not be removed before the chicks hatched. The parents would have become more aggressive and the chicks could have fallen off the building.

Removing and relocating the nest and eggs wouldn't have been possible, Montevecchi said.

Montevecchi said it's hard to predict what effect losing the nest would have on the gull — it is not clear if it was the mother or the father — but they did not invest time in raising the chicks which would have likely failed while the workers were close by.

But he said the birds will move on, and hopefully, not to another spot on a building.

"When people are concerned about the well-being of a non-human animal, this is a good thing because it allows us to focus beyond ourselves on animals that may be in distress, and may be struggling," he said.

