Gerry Byrne wants 'choke-point' Port aux Basques to become seafood inspection hub

Live seafood that is shipped out of Newfoundland and Labrador through the marine terminal in Port aux Basques will undergo greater scrutiny to ensure top quality when the 2019 fishing season gets underway.

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne plans to increase inspection resources for lobster, mussels and other species that are shipped live to the marketplace.

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says seafood inspection services at the marine terminal in Port aux Basques will be beefed up next year to ensure only top quality products are entering the marketplace. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"There'll be additional resources in Port aux Basques," Byrne told CBC News.

"Doesn't it make perfect sense that when you have a natural, single-node gateway, to have a really strong inspection and enforcement presence there?"

Major point of transport for live seafood

Almost all of the live seafood that leaves Newfoundland is transported through Port aux Basques, onto the Marine Atlantic ferry system, and across the Cabot Strait to Nova Scotia.

There are already inspection services in the west coast port community, but not enough for Byrne's liking, so "you're going to see our inspection capacity … bumped up."

Byrne said the beefed-up inspection regime will also ensure that minimum processing requirements are fulfilled by seafood companies before their product is shipped outside of the province.

Most of the seafood exported from Newfoundland and Labrador is transported onboard Marine Atlantic ferries that travel from Port aux Basques to Nova Scotia. (Marine Atlantic)

Byrne said inspection officers will not be redeployed from elsewhere, but said resources in Port aux Basques will "expand."

He would not give further details, including how many officers will be hired, what additional resources will be required and what these measures will cost.

Byrne said it's part of his commitment to ensure that seafood is of high quality, and is fully compliant with the province's laws before being exported.

Move follows May decision on Quin-Sea

The extra measures follow a decision in late May to suspend the Southern Harbour-based lobster licence for Quin-Sea Fisheries Limited following what Byrne described as "significant mortality" at the site.

The lobster deaths were related to deficiencies with the company's holding pen, where lobsters were said to have suffocated because of overcrowding and a lack of oxygen in the water.

Crated live lobster at the Quin-Sea Fisheries Limited operation in Southern Harbour were placeed under detention and the company's licence was temporarily suspended in May after "significant mortality" at the site. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The company's licence was later re-instated after improvements were made, but with strict conditions that Byrne's department be notified 48 hours ahead of any shipment of lobster.

"The only thing that will be coming out of Southern Harbour is top quality, fully inspected, fully compliant product," Byrne stated.

