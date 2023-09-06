Seafood farming is in bounce-back mode, and the N.L. government is all in on aquaculture

The Newfoundland and Labrador aquaculture industry continues to rebound from a disastrous few years, and the provincial government is offering full-throated support for that recovery, despite persistent concerns about the industry's environmental impact.

That was the tone Wednesday at a hotel in St. John's as the Cold Harvest 2023 conference returned for the first time in four years.

"We're here this morning with lots of investments from companies, investment from the government and that's going to continue," Fisheries Minister Elvis Loveless told reporters.

The sting of a near collapse in 2020 is still fresh in the minds of those attending the conference, which is organized by the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association.

Salmon production plunged by 45 per cent in 2020 due to a combination of mass die-offs and global market challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry has been in bounce-back mode ever since, and leaders are once again speaking in optimistic terms.

NAIA president Sheldon George said the aquaculture business is again "thriving," disease management is better than ever, and new technology is helping prevent the escape of fish into the wild.

Companies are more committed than ever to good environmental stewardship, George added.

"It's in our best interest to protect our environments. We don't want to damage where we're growing our products," he said.

The Newfoundland and Labrador aquaculture industry is dominated by salmon farming, but the provincial government is investing in a fund to help the industry diversify into other species and plants. (Northern Harvest Sea Farms)

Aquaculture production soared to nearly 20,000 tonnes in 2021, a nearly 90 per cent increase over the previous year. The value of the industry also increased to $189 million in 2021, according to the latest information available from the Fisheries Department.

That growth is expected to continue, with Grieg N.L. expected to harvest at least 5,000 tonnes of salmon in Placentia Bay this fall.

But critics continue to hammer the industry over concerns about disease outbreaks, pesticide use and fish escapes from sea-based cages.

That criticism is brushed off by the fisheries minister, who calls critics naysayers.

"This industry is going to continue, is going to thrive, and is going to provide protein for the world demand," said Loveless.

"I'm happy to be here this morning to talk about it in a positive light, not in a negative one, to say that this industry is alive and well and we're supporting it and fish is going to continue to grow."

We are going to hold companies' feet to the fire in terms of the environment, absolutely. - Elvis Loveless

Loveless visited a world leader in aquacuture, Norway, last month, and he said companies there are looking to invest in Canada.

"We know there's potential for growth and we'll see that in the months and years to come," he said.

When challenged about the environmental concerns, Loveless said, "We are going to hold companies' feet to the fire in terms of the environment, absolutely."

The provincial government wants annual production to grow to 50,000 tonnes, and George says that's achievable, though it might take longer than planned.

"I always say you gotta get good before you get big. So the industry gotta be improved and be consistent and then grow numberwise. So I think we will get there," said George.

The Fisheries Department hopes diversifying the industry will help with that growth.

New multi-species R&D fund

Loveless announced a new multi-species research and development fund during his speech to delegates, with up to $150,000 annually for the next three years.

Farming companies, research groups and Indigenous organizations can apply for grants of up to $50,000 to study the feasibility of farming cultured plants such as seaweed and new aquaculture species such as wolf fish and sea urchins.

"The program supports our government's commitment to establishing Newfoundland and Labrador as a global leader in responsible aquaculture production while providing economic stability in rural areas," said Loveless.

The aquaculture industry is largely based on Newfoundland's south coast, in regions such as the Coast of Bays.

Hermitage-Sandyville Mayor Steve Crewe is one of the industry's biggest champions, because he's seen first-hand the benefits it has brought to his and other communities.

'Lots of money to go around': mayor

Before the arrival of aquaculture, the local fish plant operated for 14 weeks each year, and workers struggled to get by. Now the plant operates for 50 weeks, he said, and workers are thriving.

"There's lots of money to go around," said Crewe.

Crewe said there is full employment in the region, and for the first time, temporary foreign workers began showing up this year.

"[Aquaculture] is what's keeping us down there. And they're high-paying jobs," Crewe added.

Crewe said new homes are being built, the accommodations sector is expanding, and households that once earned $20,000 annually are now over $100,000.

Another sign of prosperity? Hermitage-Sandyville is a town of 400 residents, with a tax collection rate of 99 per cent, said Crewe.

"I'm still looking for that one per cent," he joked.

