Scully mine to restart in summer 2019, hiring process begins now in Lab West

New life is about to be breathed into an old pit, as Tacora Resources Inc. announced today the Scully Mine will restart operations next summer.

The company is expecting to create 260 jobs, and will start looking for those workers right away. A hiring information session is expected to take place Tuesday night, 6:30 p.m. at the Arts and Cultures Centre in Labrador City.

Premier Dwight Ball was in Labrador West on Tuesday to make the announcement alongside Tacora CEO Larry Lehtinen.

"We see this Scully mine operating successfully for decades and decades to come, and we're really excited about it," Lehtinen said.

They expect to produce between 6 and 6.5 million tonnes of iron ore per year, which will be 65.9 per cent iron content.

Tacora says the mine will operate for at least 25 years, with all of its product sold to metal supplier Cargill for the first 15 years.

"Starting today, applications are being accepted and we are going to put together a high-performance team," he said.

Tacora secured a private investment of $212 million US, along with $64 million US in mining equipment debt financing to restart the mine.

Mine has rocky history in recent years

The Scully pit was shut down in 2014, putting about 400 people out of work.

At the time, it was deemed not financially viable to continue by Cliffs Natural Resources, the company mining the pit.

The market was volatile, they said, and costs were escalating to a point where they had to shut down.

The restart of this operation is tremendous for the people of Labrador West - Graham Letto , MHA Labrador West

For the next two years, the price of iron ore continued to fall, until it picked back up in 2016. Since then, the market has seen a series of peaks and valleys affected by global demand.

Despite challenges in the current marketplace, Tacora brass has remained steadfast in the future of the Scully pit.

Ball was joined by Labrador West MHA Graham Letto, who is also the minister of environment.

"I greatly appreciate the commitment that Tacora has exhibited throughout this difficult process and thank them for their persistence," Letto said.

"The restart of this operation is tremendous for the people of Labrador West."